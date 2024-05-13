Police release 3D image of child pulled from Ontario river in 2022

Send this page to someone via email

OPP have released a 3D “approximation” image of a young child whose human remains were pulled from the waters of the Grand River in Dunnville, Ont., almost two years ago.

Investigators say they’re still seeking to identify the girl suspected to be between the ages of 10 and a half months and three years at the time of her death.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in Haldimand County on May 17, 2022, after the body was discovered by two fishermen along the banks of the river directly south of the Danville Boat Club.

“The fisherman had been trawling the banks of the river for a couple of hours,” Det. Const. Darryl Graham said.

“One of the finders turned to get some more bait from their tackle box when they observed something in the water that they determined to be a body.”

Graham says consultations with a hydrologist through the Grand River Conservation Area determined that the child’s position of discovery was likely not far from where they entered the water.

Detectives say through investigative genetic genealogy the child’s heritage has been determined to be half Chinese and North African.

View image in full screen A 3D facial approximation of a small child whose remains were discovered in the Grand River in Dunnville, Ont., on May 17, 2022. OPP

“We hope that the 3D facial approximation will spark someone’s memory and that they come forward,” OPP Det. Insp. Shawn Glassford said in a statement.

OPP say hundreds of tips have been received over the years via a tip line and that a $50,000 reward is still being offered for information that leads to the child’s identity.

Anyone with information can call the tip line at 1-844-677-9403.

Anonymous can also be left with Crime Stoppers.