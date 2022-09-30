Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Investigations

OPP still working to identify baby pulled from Grand River in Dunnville

By Diana Weeks Global News
Posted September 30, 2022 1:48 pm
Two fisherman discovered the body of a baby on May 17 2022. View image in full screen
Two fishermen discovered the body of a baby in the waters of the Grand River on May 17, 2022. Globalnews.ca

It has been more than four months since the body of a baby girl was pulled from the waters of the Grand River in Dunnville and investigators are still trying to identify her.

On May 17, 2022, emergency crews were notified after two fishermen made the discovery along the banks of the river.

Police estimate the girl is between one-and-a-half and two years old.

She remains with Toronto’s Office of the Chief Coroner, where they are working to determine her identity as well as how she ended up in the river, through various testing including DNA and toxicology.

OPP Detective Inspector Shawn Glassford with the Criminal Investigation Branch, says it is a difficult and lengthy process.

Trending Stories

“These things take time,” Glassford says. “We’re hopeful that soon we will be able to share some more information with the community.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Indigenous teen had argument with Ontario group home resident day before disappearing: inquest

Glassford says they will continue working hard on the investigation and will not stop until she is identified.

He says, so far, they have received hundreds of tips, but encourages anyone who may know something to contact them.

“If something doesn’t sit right, with a family that had a past dealing with a young female child; if they were given a reason why they had left town and maybe that reason doesn’t make any sense now, since this child’s body was found, call it in.”

Police have created a tip line to assist with the investigation. Anyone with information can call 1-844-677-9403.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a message online at www.helpsolvecrime.com.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagHamilton tagChild tagHaldimand County tagCrimestoppers tagGrand River tagBaby Death tagDunnville tagbaby doe taggrand river baby tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers