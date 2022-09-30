OPP still working to identify baby pulled from Grand River in Dunnville

Send this page to someone via email

It has been more than four months since the body of a baby girl was pulled from the waters of the Grand River in Dunnville and investigators are still trying to identify her.

On May 17, 2022, emergency crews were notified after two fishermen made the discovery along the banks of the river.

Police estimate the girl is between one-and-a-half and two years old.

She remains with Toronto’s Office of the Chief Coroner, where they are working to determine her identity as well as how she ended up in the river, through various testing including DNA and toxicology.

OPP Detective Inspector Shawn Glassford with the Criminal Investigation Branch, says it is a difficult and lengthy process.

“These things take time,” Glassford says. “We’re hopeful that soon we will be able to share some more information with the community.”

Story continues below advertisement

Glassford says they will continue working hard on the investigation and will not stop until she is identified.

He says, so far, they have received hundreds of tips, but encourages anyone who may know something to contact them.

“If something doesn’t sit right, with a family that had a past dealing with a young female child; if they were given a reason why they had left town and maybe that reason doesn’t make any sense now, since this child’s body was found, call it in.”

Police have created a tip line to assist with the investigation. Anyone with information can call 1-844-677-9403.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a message online at www.helpsolvecrime.com.