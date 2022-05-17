Menu

Crime

Human remains pulled from Grand River in Dunnville: OPP

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 17, 2022 10:53 pm
OPP in Haldimand County say remains were recovered from the Grand River on May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
OPP in Haldimand County say remains were recovered from the Grand River on May 17, 2022. Don Mitchell/Global News

OPP say human remains have been recovered from the waters of the Grand River in Dunnville, Ont.

Investigators say emergency crews were called out to the scene in Haldimand County just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

“An update will be provided once new information becomes available,” Const. Mary Gagliardi said in a release.

“The investigation is continuing and there is no threat to public safety.”

A post-mortem examination is underway to determine the cause of death.

The OPP’s Criminal Investigation Branch is leading the probe.

OPP Death Investigation Haldimand County human remains found Dunnville mary gagliardi

