Human remains pulled from Grand River in Dunnville: OPP

OPP say human remains have been recovered from the waters of the Grand River in Dunnville, Ont.
Investigators say emergency crews were called out to the scene in Haldimand County just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
“An update will be provided once new information becomes available,” Const. Mary Gagliardi said in a release.
“The investigation is continuing and there is no threat to public safety.”
A post-mortem examination is underway to determine the cause of death.
The OPP’s Criminal Investigation Branch is leading the probe.
