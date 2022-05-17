Human remains pulled from Grand River in Dunnville: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

OPP say human remains have been recovered from the waters of the Grand River in Dunnville, Ont.

Investigators say emergency crews were called out to the scene in Haldimand County just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

“An update will be provided once new information becomes available,” Const. Mary Gagliardi said in a release.

Read more: OPP say 2022 has so far been deadliest year on highways since 2012

“The investigation is continuing and there is no threat to public safety.”

A post-mortem examination is underway to determine the cause of death.

The OPP’s Criminal Investigation Branch is leading the probe.

Advertisement