OPP say 2022 has so far been deadliest year on highways since 2012

The Ontario Provincial Police say 2022 has so far marked the worst level of highway fatalities in 10 years.

The OPP said it hasn’t seen the number of people killed in road collisions reach the 100 mark by the second week of May since 2012.

For 2022, the OPP said there have been 107 fatalities year to date.

Of that, the OPP said two driving behaviours stand out the most — driver inattention and alcohol or drug-related fatalities.

Driver inattention linked deaths are up 79 per cent over this time last year, the OPP said.

For alcohol or drug-related deaths, the OPP said it has seen a 36 per cent increase.

When it comes to fatalities due to speeding, the OPP said the figures are not far off from last year’s mark with 27 deaths so far this year, but that they continue to take the greatest toll.

There were also 15 seat-belt-related deaths, a slight increase from last year.

The OPP said unsafe drivers and passengers who don’t buckle up are setting the stage for an exceptionally tragic year.

“The data is the latest reminder to road users that they are sharing the road with drivers who see the risks they take behind the wheel as inconsequential to themselves and those around them — something every Ontarian should take seriously,” OPP said.

The OPP released the data during national Canada Road Safety Week.