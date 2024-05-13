Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Pair from GTA arrested after attempting grandparent scam in St. Jacobs: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 13, 2024 1:41 pm
1 min read
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Waterloo regional police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two 18-year-olds from Toronto and Brampton were arrested after attempting to pull the grandparent scam in Woolwich, according to Waterloo regional police.

Police say they were called to a home in St.  Jacobs after a resident reported the attempted fraud on Friday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Officers met with the victim who told them that a suspect was coming to the home later that day, according to police.

Trending Now

They say they had also been contacted about a similar scam in the area a few days earlier.

Police say they tracked down two men in their car and arrested them before charging them both with fraud under $5,000.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices