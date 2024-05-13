Pair from GTA arrested after attempting grandparent scam in St. Jacobs: police

Two 18-year-olds from Toronto and Brampton were arrested after attempting to pull the grandparent scam in Woolwich, according to Waterloo regional police.
Police say they were called to a home in St. Jacobs after a resident reported the attempted fraud on Friday.
Officers met with the victim who told them that a suspect was coming to the home later that day, according to police.
They say they had also been contacted about a similar scam in the area a few days earlier.
Police say they tracked down two men in their car and arrested them before charging them both with fraud under $5,000.
