Regina police search for 2 suspects in attempted robbery

The Regina Police Service is asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects involved in an attempted robbery in the Hillsdale neighbourhood Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Cowan Crescent at around 10 p.m.

Police said two men, one of whom was armed with a gun, approached a parked vehicle with a person inside.

The suspects demanded the vehicle and fired off their gun.

Unable to obtain the vehicle, the two men fled the area in a dark coloured SUV.

The first suspect is described as six feet tall, with aheavy build and wearing dark clothing. The second suspect is described as six feet tall, wearing a dark hoodie, a baseball hat and a red bandana covering his face.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.