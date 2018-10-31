N.B. man, 81, dies after being struck by vehicle

An 81-year-old man from the Fredericton area has died after he was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning.

New Brunswick RCMP say the crash along Route 104 happened shortly before 7:45 a.m.

Police believe the man from Burtts Corner, N.B., was walking along the road when he was struck.

He died at the scene, according to police.

READ MORE: Police investigating homicide of Fredericton woman found along dirt road

The investigation into the cause of the collision remains ongoing.