N.B. man, 81, dies after being struck by vehicle
An 81-year-old man from the Fredericton area has died after he was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning.
New Brunswick RCMP say the crash along Route 104 happened shortly before 7:45 a.m.
Police believe the man from Burtts Corner, N.B., was walking along the road when he was struck.
He died at the scene, according to police.
The investigation into the cause of the collision remains ongoing.
