October 31, 2018 3:51 pm
Updated: October 31, 2018 3:52 pm

Police investigating homicide of Fredericton woman found along dirt road

Police have identified the victim has 31-year old Candace Rose Winona Stevens of Fredericton.

Police say they are investigating the death of a Fredericton woman as a homicide.

The Fredericton Police Force says the woman’s body was found Saturday along a dirt road in Upper Derby, N.B., which is about 35 kilometres outside Miramichi.

Police have identified the victim as 31-year old Candace Rose Winona Stevens of Fredericton.

Fredericton police say they are leading the investigation with the assistance of New Brunswick RCMP.

Police do not believe there is any risk to the public.

Anyone with information on the death of Candace Stevens is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force or Crime Stoppers.

