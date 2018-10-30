New Brunswick RCMP officer released from hospital after collision in Moncton

A New Brunswick RCMP officer has been released from hospital after being involved in a motor vehicle collision in Moncton on Monday.

Police say that at approximately midnight they responded to a collision involving an RCMP cruiser and another vehicle at the corner of Wheeler Boulevard and Main Street.

The officer was taken to hospital, treated and released.

The Mounties say their investigation into the incident is ongoing and that it is too early to comment on possible charges.

— With files from Callum Smith