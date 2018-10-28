New Brunswick RCMP investigating after discovery of human remains in Upper Derby

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating after human remains were discovered in Upper Derby, N.B., on Saturday.
Police say they received a call shortly before 6:30 p.m. from a person who had discovered human remains while travelling along a dirt road near the intersection of Highway 8 and Route 415 northeast of Blackville, N.B.
The Mounties say the death is considered suspicious at this time.
A police investigation is ongoing, and the RCMP say they have scheduled an autopsy to assist in determining the identity of the remains as well as the cause of death.
