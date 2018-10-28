1 woman dead after collision in Fredericton

Fredericton police say one woman is dead after a collision on Saturday.

Shortly after 3 p.m., officers responded to reports of a collision involving injuries at the intersection of Hanwell Road and Prospect Street.

READ MORE: Two N.S. men arrested in connection with N.B., Maine border security incident

An adult passenger in one of the vehicles was transported to hospital but later died as a result of her injuries.

Fredericton police have released few other details, as they say the crash is still under investigation.