October 28, 2018 9:21 am

1 woman dead after collision in Fredericton

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Police are investigating after a collision in Fredericton claimed the life of one woman Saturday afternoon.

Fredericton police say one woman is dead after a collision on Saturday.

Shortly after 3 p.m., officers responded to reports of a collision involving injuries at the intersection of Hanwell Road and Prospect Street.

An adult passenger in one of the vehicles was transported to hospital but later died as a result of her injuries.

Fredericton police have released few other details, as they say the crash is still under investigation.

