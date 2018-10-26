New Brunswick, Maine border crossing closed due to security incident

The border crossing between Woodstock, N.B., and Houlton, Maine, has been closed Friday afternoon as RCMP respond to a “suspicious vehicle.”

An incident is ongoing at the border crossing between Houlton, Maine, and Woodstock, New Brunswick. Border officials and police redirecting traffic away from the site. The RCMP said that officers were “responding to a suspicious vehicle" at the crossing. pic.twitter.com/k3UJxGfDdN — Jen Lynds (@JenLynds) October 26, 2018

New Brunswick RCMP said in a tweet they are asking motorists to take an alternate route.

A spokesperson for the Canada Border Services Agency said the agency cannot comment, and referred all questions to the RCMP.

On Twitter, the agency said they were experiencing a “service disruption.”

#BORDER ALERT: The Port of Entry of Woodstock Road is experiencing a service disruption.

Please consider alternate ports of entry. pic.twitter.com/C8RttOfYyh — Border Services ATL (@CanBorderATL) October 26, 2018

