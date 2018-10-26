Canada
October 26, 2018 12:23 pm
Updated: October 26, 2018 1:01 pm

New Brunswick, Maine border crossing closed due to security incident

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News
Credit: Jen Lynds/Bangor Daily News
The border crossing between Woodstock, N.B., and Houlton, Maine, has been closed Friday afternoon as RCMP respond to a “suspicious vehicle.”

New Brunswick RCMP said in a tweet they are asking motorists to take an alternate route.

A spokesperson for the Canada Border Services Agency said the agency cannot comment, and referred all questions to the RCMP.

On Twitter, the agency said they were experiencing a “service disruption.”

-More to come

