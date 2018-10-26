New Brunswick, Maine border crossing closed due to security incident

The border crossing between Woodstock, N.B., and Houlton, Maine, has been closed Friday afternoon as RCMP respond to a “suspicious vehicle.”
New Brunswick RCMP said in a tweet they are asking motorists to take an alternate route.
A spokesperson for the Canada Border Services Agency said the agency cannot comment, and referred all questions to the RCMP.
On Twitter, the agency said they were experiencing a “service disruption.”
-More to come
