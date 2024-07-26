Crime is on the rise in Saskatchewan, police stats show

Send this page to someone via email

Crime stats for Canada have been coming out this week and Saskatchewan remains number one for its high crime rates.

On Friday, the RCMP shared the results of its Crime Severity Index, which measures both the volume and severity of crime in the reported area.

“The reality of the situation is that crime continues to increase across (the) Saskatchewan RCMP jurisdiction,” said Rhonda Blackmore, RCMP assistant commissioner.

RCMP said that both the rate and severity of crime have increased.

Homicides have increased by 275 per cent, the number of violent firearm offences has increased 271 per cent, assaults on officers have increased 79 per cent, and the number of assaults has increased by 33 per cent, the RCMP report said.

“It’s significantly concerning for all of us,” Blackmore said. “from myself right down to our members, in our frontline positions, in our communities. But we are taking steps to try to address that.”

Among the measure underway are efforts to increase recruitment, and Blackmore said the province has stepped up to fund a full compliment of police officers. Blackmore also said the force is working more proactively to improve its visibility in communities.

This is the 25th year in a row Saskatchewan has topped the crime severity index, which means the province experiences more violent crime than any other province.

Blackmore said the Saskatchewan RCMP is collaborating with partners to address the situation.

“The Saskatchewan RCMP is dedicated to continuing to work with our partner agencies to ensure we can support and contribute to positive change in Saskatchewan,” she said. “It goes without saying that each community is different and has unique policing needs, ongoing partnerships and collaboration with local leadership allows us to identify what challenges the community is faced with.”

RCMP provides policing to 99 per cent of the province.

Local police in the province also released their crime statistics this week.

Saskatoon police shared their stats on Friday, showing an increase of just over one per cent in its overall crime numbers.

Non-violent crime had virtually no change violent crime rose by almost three and a half percent, Saskatoon police said.

Data showed 8,730 crimes were reported in Saskatoon last year, a five per cent increase from 2022.

Regina police shared their crime stats on Thursday, showing a rise in crime last year of three per cent and an increase in crime severity of two per cent.