October 30, 2018 12:16 pm
Updated: October 30, 2018 12:17 pm

Fredericton police investigating suspected arson

Fredericton Police Force are investigating an incident of arson that occurred in the 500 block of Regent Street on Oct. 28, 2018.

Fredericton police are currently investigating a case of suspected arson on Sunday in the 500 block of Regent Street.

The Fredericton Police Force says the fire occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact police at 506-460-2300 or to call Crime Stoppers.

