Fredericton police investigating suspected arson
A A
Fredericton police are currently investigating a case of suspected arson on Sunday in the 500 block of Regent Street.
The Fredericton Police Force says the fire occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m.
READ MORE: New Brunswick RCMP officer released from hospital after collision in Moncton
Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact police at 506-460-2300 or to call Crime Stoppers.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.