City of Kawartha Lakes OPP warn of vehicles failing to stop for school buses

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating two incidents Tuesday in which drivers failed to stop for school buses that had their red lights flashing and stop signs extended.

Police say they received separate complaints about the motorists on Tuesday morning. One incident occurred on Highway 7 near Fowlers Corners and the other happened along Highway 35 south of Lindsay.

“Luckily, no students have been injured but dangerous situations were created,” said Const. Jackie Hildenbrand.

OPP are reminding motorists that they must stop for a school bus that has its overhead red signal-lights flashing and side stop sign extended.

“Drivers are not to proceed until the lights on the school bus have stopped flashing,” Hildenbrand said.

The OPP caution that vehicle owners can be charged if a vehicle illegally passes a stopped school bus, regardless of who is driving at the time. Penalties include fines from $400 to $4,000 and six demerit points upon conviction.

Police encourage witnesses of any offending vehicles to contact police with time, location and vehicle descriptions — including licence plate numbers — of any offending vehicles.

“Together we can keep our roads and children safe,” Hildenbrand said.

