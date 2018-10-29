50 Cent bought 200 Ja Rule concert tickets so front row seats ‘can be empty’

The longtime Queens rivals are back at it again.

Over the weekend, 50 Cent (Curtis Jackson III) took it upon himself to boost Ja Rule (Jeffrey Atkins) ticket sales. Atkin’s upcoming Nov. 9 show in Arlington, Texas was not selling well and resulted in an exclusive Groupon sale which priced tickets at US$15.

The prankster dropped $3,000 after buying 200 tickets under his name. He posted several photos to Instagram including a Photoshopped image of him sitting among a row of empty seats. He said, “Lol, at $15 a pop you can’t lose, I got 200 tickets for 3 bands.”

Rule was quick to brush it off. He tagged Fiddy (50 Cent) and wrote on Twitter, “I get under 50 Cent’s skin. I love it!”

The two rappers have been involved in a longstanding feud since 1999 following multiple physical altercations.

They have continued to fuel the burning fire over the years with back-and-forth tweets and sporadic diss-tracks, including Rule’s 2008 hit, New York, which sparked Cent’s fiery retaliation, Piggy Bank.

In the last decade, their feud has slowly subdued, with Rule admitting to Inquisitr in 2011 that:

“It’s resolved now. We ain’t beefing no more. We’ll never collaborate. That’s just what it is.” He added, “I was a little ashamed of myself to be even involved with that. I’m like, ‘I’m 35-years old and I’m on Twitter beef?'”

However, there has since been a fair share of “Twitter beef.” The two have been actively feuding once more but in a seemingly more lighthearted manner.

In response to Cent’s latest stunt, Rule posted a superimposed photo of Cent fashioning tidy makeup, earrings and a feminine wig. He wrote, “This beef is a joke to everyone except this ‘lil ape looking b***h. She mad mad!”

Once more, Cent posted a photo of an empty Arlington Backyard venue featuring him, dead centre, sporting a smile. He said, “What a show, I mean just f**king great. Do it again, my kid went to the restroom LOL.”

The conflict originally reemerged in September, following the last-minute cancellation of Rule’s concert in Syracuse. He apologized to his fans over Instagram with a video, which has since been removed.

Sorry Syracuse for the cancellation my flight was delayed and I couldn’t make it in time for the show… but I will be back to tear it down love y’all Syracuse… ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/d6ajEEu2q4 — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) September 22, 2018

Cent mocked Rule by insinuating no one would have shown up anyway. He said, “Only 10 tickets sold. Nobody want to see that s**t. You talking about wait, we get a lot a people on the walk up.” He added “Get the f**k outta here, get the strap.”

He was quick to follow up with a recreation of Rule’s apology video — another that has since been removed.

He boarded a private airplane as he joked, “I’m sorry the show got cancelled. I’m leaving the show right now. Ah man, I just missed the plane. I’m in my Uber and I just want to apologize to all the fans in Syracuse. We’re gonna reschedule. Thank you.”

Rule’s concert in Arlington will take place on Nov. 9. The venue has a capacity of 5,000 people. As of this writing, Groupon has sold out of tickets.

How long will this geriatric hip-hop feud continue?

