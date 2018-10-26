Driver arrested for impaired driving after fatal 2-vehicle crash on Hwy. 404 in Aurora: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say a driver has been arrested for impaired driving causing death following a fatal two-vehicle collision on Highway 404 in Aurora overnight.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at 2:15 a.m. Friday on the northbound lanes of the highway at Aurora Road.

York Regional Police said a 41-year-old woman was ejected from one of the vehicles. She was located without vital signs and pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a 37-year-old female driver of the other vehicle was placed under arrest.

The cause of the crash is under investigation but police believe speed and alcohol are believed to be factors.

OPP say the stretch of highway will reopen around 8 a.m.

