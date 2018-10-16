London police officer faces impaired driving charge after OPP investigation

A London police officer is facing a criminal charge after allegedly being caught behind the wheel with too much alcohol in her system.

Elgin County OPP charged the officer with one count of driving with more than 80 mgs of alcohol in blood, contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada, following what police referred to as “the investigation of an incident” at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018.

No further details were provided.

Detective Barb Martin, 40, was placed on administrative duties on Monday. According to London police, Martin has 19 years of service under her belt.

She is scheduled to appear in St. Thomas court on Nov. 13, 2018.

