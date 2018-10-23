Canada
October 23, 2018 4:36 pm
Updated: October 23, 2018 4:37 pm

Woman seriously injured after vehicle jumps curb, strikes bus shelter in Toronto

By Digital Content Coordinator  Global News

A woman was struck by a vehicle that left the roadway at Kennedy Road and Finch Avenue East on Tuesday, Oct. 23.

Kamil Karamali/Global News
Toronto police say a woman has suffered serious injuries after a vehicle jumped the curb, striking her and smashing into a bus shelter on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the intersection of Finch Avenue East and Kennedy Road at about 3 p.m.

The woman is believed to have been near or inside the bus shelter when the vehicle, a green SUV, left the roadway, police said.

Toronto paramedics said a woman in her 70s was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained on scene, police said.

Kamil Karamali/Global News

Kamil Karamali/Global News

 

