Crime
October 25, 2018 5:39 pm
Updated: October 25, 2018 6:12 pm

Surrey stabbing sends 2 teens to hospital

By Online Journalist  Global News

First responders were called to a strip mall at 148th Street and 108th Avenue around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Shane MacKichan
A A

Two young people are in hospital after being stabbed in Surrey on Thursday morning.

Surrey RCMP say it happened in a strip mall parking lot near 148th Street and 108th Avenue around 11:30 a.m.

READ MORE: RCMP probe reported stabbing near Surrey Central SkyTrain station

The two victims, aged 15 and 16, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for a third teen, who has been identified as a person of interest.

Investigators believe the three young people knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
108th Avenue
148th Street
Stabbing
Surrey
Surrey crime
Surrey stabbing
surrey teen stabbing
surrey teens stabbed
surrey youth stabbed
surrey youth stabbing
teen stabbing
youth stabbed

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News