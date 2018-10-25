Surrey stabbing sends 2 teens to hospital

Two young people are in hospital after being stabbed in Surrey on Thursday morning.

Surrey RCMP say it happened in a strip mall parking lot near 148th Street and 108th Avenue around 11:30 a.m.

The two victims, aged 15 and 16, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for a third teen, who has been identified as a person of interest.

Investigators believe the three young people knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.