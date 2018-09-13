RCMP probe reported stabbing near Surrey Central SkyTrain station

Surrey RCMP were called to the area around the Surrey Central SkyTrain station to reports of a teenage boy being stabbed on Wednesday night.

The incident happened in the 10200-block of City Parkway around 7:30 p.m.

Surrey RCMP would not confirm the stabbing, describing the incident as an “assault with a weapon” in a media release.

The victim, a teen male, was rushed to hospital where he remains in serious but stable condition according to the RCMP.

Police taped off a large area of the parking lot across the street from the Surrey Central bus loop as a crime scene.

It remains unclear what led to the altercation, however, Mounties said it is believed the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Police said no arrests had been made as of Wednesday at 10:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.