Air Canada opens new facility at Edmonton International Airport

The Edmonton International Airport (EIA) is continuing to expand with the construction of a new Air Canada facility.

A groundbreaking ceremony is being held Thursday morning. The EIA says the new building will modernize air cargo handling and ground service equipment operations.

READ MORE: Alberta sunseekers will soon have daily, direct flights to popular pair of U.S. destinations

The 50,000-square-foot facility comes at a cost of $19 million.

In March, Air Canada announced it was launching daily, direct flight options to Las Vegas from the EIA. The flights are scheduled to begin this Sunday onboard an Air Canada Rouge A319.

In late 2017, the airline launched a plan to provide daily non-stop, flights between Edmonton and San Francisco.

READ MORE: New Costco Warehouse opens at Edmonton International Airport

There’s been a lot of development at the EIA this year, including the opening of a Costco warehouse in August, the opening of the Premium Outlet Collection EIA mall in May and a new five-storey, 135-room and suite Fairfield Inn by Marriott is under development and scheduled to be complete in early 2019.

Last year, a new 50,000-square-foot, $10-million cargo facility was opened by Aeroterm.

— More to come…