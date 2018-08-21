Traffic tie-ups expected when Costco opens at Edmonton International Airport

The Costco at Edmonton International Airport opens first thing Wednesday morning and officials are warning travellers to give themselves a bit more time to get the airport.

The new 154,000-square-foot warehouse opens at 8 a.m. Wednesday, becoming Costco’s 100th Canadian location.

The new shopping opportunity is expected to increase traffic in the area. Airport officials anticipate extra traffic on area roads at least through the weekend.

“Typical peak shopping traffic also occurs at different times of the day than peak vehicle traffic to the airport. However, during the first few days that the EIA Costco will be open, there will be additional people coming early to shop, some of whom may be finding their way around EIA for the first time,” the airport said in a media release on Tuesday.

“This could produce extra traffic volume from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26.”

Edmonton Transit, Leduc Transit and EIA’s On Airport Transit will provide buses to the Costco warehouse. Additional traffic control personnel are also being called in.

The new Nisku Costco, which includes a gas station and liquor store, is located just off the QEII Highway at Airport Road. It sits north of the Premium Outlet Collection EIA mall, which opened in May.

