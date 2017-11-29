Canada
Big announcement at Edmonton International Airport Wednesday morning

Several big names will be on hand at the Edmonton International Airport (EIA) Wednesday morning.

A news release from EIA said there would be an “exciting announcement that will support Edmonton’s growing business, technology and tourism sectors.”

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson, Economic Development and Trade Minister Deron Bilous, EIA CEO and president Tom Ruth, Edmonton Economic Development Corporation CEO Brad Ferguson and unnamed “industry leaders” will be at the 9:30 a.m. MT event.

It’s not known yet what the news will be, but it comes on the heels of several other big announcements at the airport in recent weeks.

Two weeks ago, Costco announced it is opening a warehouse near the airport to serve people in the Leduc area. And at the end of October, development began on a new Marriott hotel on the airport grounds.

Also last month, a new 50,000-square-foot, $10-million cargo facility was opened by Aeroterm. That same day, EIA also confirmed Korean Air Cargo is expanding its Edmonton service.

