Cargo load expands as $10M facility opens at Edmonton International Airport

A new $10-million cargo and logistics warehouse opened at the Edmonton International Airport, marking the latest step in EIA’s growth in the cargo side of the business.

The new 50,000-square-foot cargo facility is the third building owned by Aeroterm. Construction began in spring 2016 and opened in October 2017.

“Most airports are very land-constrained and there’s limitations as to what can be done,” said John Cammett, CEO and founding partner of Aeroterm. “Here at Edmonton, it has such a large land mass, and it’s working with the various municipalities to be able to do developments that are transformational to help the economy fit in the global marketplace.”

“They have the available lands, which gives you the ability to put in the runways that you need, and the supporting facilities,” Cammett said.

Last year marked the seventh consecutive year of cargo growth at EIA.

On Friday, EIA confirmed Korean Air Cargo will be expanding its Edmonton service.

An EIA spokesperson did not confirm how many additional flights the airline’s cargo unit would be operating to Edmonton, but said it would not be a scheduled service.

In August, Japanese airline Nippon Cargo Airlines included Edmonton as a Canadian cargo destination, thanks to an alignment with Atlas Air.

READ MORE: Edmonton adds to cargo load with a regular flight to Tokyo

For the first time last year, EIA carriers brought in fresh cherries from Washington state to be transported to China.

EIA has also been responsible for moving live crabs from Washington into Edmonton to connect on an Air Cargo flight into China.

READ MORE: Cargo service up for 7th consecutive year at Edmonton International Airport

EIA is a destination for Air China Cargo, Icelandair Cargo and Air France/KLM Cargo.

With files from Caley Ramsay