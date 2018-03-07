Alberta sunseekers will soon have daily, direct flights to popular pair of U.S. destinations

In an attempt to address consumer demand in Alberta, Air Canada has announced plans to launch daily, seasonal flights to a couple of desert destinations and is increasing the frequency of flights from the Prairie province to other tourist hot spots.

On Wednesday, the airline said beginning in the fall, Calgarians will be able to catch daily, direct flights to Palm Springs, Calif. while people living in Edmonton will be getting daily, direct flight options to Las Vegas.

“Concurrent with our fleet renewal, we are strategically adding these new routes and also increasing frequencies to other popular sun destinations to meet expected demand both locally, and from customers connecting off our international flights,” Benjamin Smith, president of Air Canada’s passenger airlines, said in a news release.

The new flights to Palm Springs and Las Vegas will begin on Oct. 28. Passengers going from Calgary to Palm Springs will fly onboard an Air Canada A320 aircraft and passengers from Edmonton to Las Vegas will fly onboard an Air Canada Rouge A319.

“Both of these destinations are popular with Albertans and we’re looking forward to launching these routes which gives more choice when flying to sun and entertainment destinations next winter,” Air Canada spokesperson Angela Mah told Global News in an email.

Air Canada said it is also increasing the frequency of its flights from Calgary to Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos and Phoenix.

The airline said tickets for the new flights are already available for purchase.

A little over three months ago, Air Canada launched a plan to provide daily non-stop, flights between Edmonton and San Francisco.

Watch below: On Nov. 29, 2017, Vinesh Pratap filed this report after Air Canada announced a plan to provide daily non-stop, flights between Edmonton and San Francisco.