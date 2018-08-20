Miami-bound passengers can now fly direct from Edmonton

For the first-time, travellers flying out of Edmonton International Airport (EIA) can now fly directly to Miami.

On Monday, Edmonton-based Flair Airlines announced six new non-stop flights from Canadian cities to U.S. destinations. The new routes include flights from Edmonton to Las Vegas, Phoenix/Mesa, Palm Springs, Orlando and Miami.

While other airline carriers have offered direct flights from Edmonton to five of the six locations, the Miami route is new for EIA.

The low-cost carrier also announced five direct flights out of Winnipeg and one from Toronto.

Earlier this year, Air Canada announced plans to launch daily, seasonal flights to two popular U.S. destinations. The airline said it was launching daily, direct flights from Calgary to Palm Springs and Las Vegas to Edmonton.

Last year, Flair Airlines bought discount airline NewLeaf Travel to become one entity. In June, Flair Airlines announced it was moving its headquarters from Kelowna to Edmonton.

A competing low-cost carrier, Swoop, started operations out of Edmonton in June with its inaugural flight from Hamilton.