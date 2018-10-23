SaskEnergy providing 270 low-income households with free furnace tune-up

SaskEnergy and its network of 65 plumbing and heating contractors are delivering free furnace tune-ups to low-income homeowners across Saskatchewan this fall.

The Crown corporation’s Tune-Up Assistance Program (TAP) provides a hands-on examination and annual maintenance to keep furnaces running in good condition.

Officials said TAP highlights the importance of annual maintenance on natural gas home heating systems heading into winter to ensure efficient and safe operation.

Participating SaskEnergy network members are completing the service for selected homeowners. The average value of the program for each participant is roughly $250.

Over 250 homeowners in 39 communities across Saskatchewan will be receiving a one-time home heating tune-up.

SaskEnergy said any homeowner can apply, however preference is given to households with an annual income of no more than $68,000.

