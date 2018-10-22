Crown billers encourage alternative ways to pay bills due to possible mail disruption

It remains to be seen if or when postal workers will go on the rotating strike in Saskatchewan.

If mail service is disrupted, crown billers like SaskPower, SaskEnergy, SaskTel and SGI are reminding customers they still need to pay.

They’re encouraging people to pay using online billing options through the company website.

Due to the strikes being rotating, the crowns don’t expect much, if any, disruption.

“We do recommend for customers that don’t receive their bill, they are still responsible to pay their bill to avoid late payment charges. If they just paid the recurring amount that they typically owe from last month, or pay last month’s bill balance then it would avoid any late payment charges,” said SaskTel External Communications Director Michelle Englot.

Canada Post says they are going with rotating strikes in an effort to minimize customer impact as negotiations continue.