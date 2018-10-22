Canada
October 22, 2018 6:40 pm

Crown billers encourage alternative ways to pay bills due to possible mail disruption

By Web Producer  Global News

If mail service is disrupted, crown billers like SaskPower, SaskEnergy, SaskTel and SGI are reminding customers they still need to pay.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
A A

It remains to be seen if or when postal workers will go on the rotating strike in Saskatchewan.

If mail service is disrupted, crown billers like SaskPower, SaskEnergy, SaskTel and SGI are reminding customers they still need to pay.

They’re encouraging people to pay using online billing options through the company website.

READ MORE: Canada Post’s rotating strikes: Everything you need to know about it

Due to the strikes being rotating, the crowns don’t expect much, if any, disruption.

“We do recommend for customers that don’t receive their bill, they are still responsible to pay their bill to avoid late payment charges. If they just paid the recurring amount that they typically owe from last month, or pay last month’s bill balance then it would avoid any late payment charges,” said SaskTel External Communications Director Michelle Englot.

Canada Post says they are going with rotating strikes in an effort to minimize customer impact as negotiations continue.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bills
Canada Post
Postal Strike
SaskEnergy
SaskPower
SaskTel
SGI
Utility Bills

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News