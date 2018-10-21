Canada Post union workers to begin rotating nationwide strikes Monday morning

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) announced Sunday that it will begin rotating strikes on Monday morning at 12:01 a.m. in Victoria, Edmonton and Windsor, and at 1:01 a.m. in Halifax.

According to the union, the strike will last for 24 hours with each location listed striking daily. All times listed are in local time. A strike may still be avoided if last-minute deals are reached Sunday evening, CUPW said in a statement.

“Canada Post had the opportunity this weekend to stop any postal disruption on Monday, but instead, as they have for almost a year, they refused to talk about the issues that matter to our members,” says Mike Palecek, CUPW national president, in a statement released to media.

CUPW gave Canada Post until the end of the weekend (Oct. 20 and 21) to reach an agreement and avoid the union’s strike action.

“Our goal has always been a negotiated settlement, but we will not agree to anything that doesn’t address health and safety, gender equality and good, full-time middle-class jobs,” Palecek continued.

Global News reached out to Canada Post for comment, who confirmed that Canada post remains operations across the country, and will be accepting and delivering packages in all locations not listed on the strike notice. In Victoria, Edmonton, Windsor and Halifax, mail and parcels will not be delivered or picked up.

“Canada Post remains committed to the bargaining process and has a significant offer on the table that includes increased wages, job security, improved benefits and contains no concessions. We have also addressed many of the concerns raised by the union and offered to work together constructively to find solutions,” Canada Post’s statement read.

There are a number of tensions lingering between Canada Post and the union at the moment, primarily letter carrier health and safety and precarious employment, Global News previously reported. The statement adds that additional issues include ending “forced overtime,” and “overburdening,” service expansion and equality for RSMCs.

The union’s release also states that it’s been negotiating agreements with Canada Post for almost a year for the Urban Postal Operations and Rural Suburban Mail Carriers (RSMC) bargaining units.

Canada Post warns that customers may experience minor delays as a result of the strike, though negotiations remain ongoing.

— With files from Joel Senick