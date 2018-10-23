2 new mayors elected in Wellington County
Wellington County has two new mayors after Monday’s municipal election.
In the Township of Puslinch, firefighter James Seeley unseated incumbent and Wellington County’s current warden, Dennis Lever, in a nail-biter with unofficial results showing Seeley winning by 35 votes.
Gregg Davidson’s victory in the Township of Mapleton was a little more convincing after he defeated Neil Driscoll by over 400 votes.
Most of the mayoral races in Wellington County were a one-on-one battle, except for the Township of Erin which saw incumbent Allan Alls defeat two opponents.
Andy Lennox defeated Raymond Tout again in Wellington North in a rematch of the 2014 municipal election, while Kelly Linton held on to the mayor’s seat in Centre Wellington following his win over long-time councillor Fred Morris.
Incumbent Chris White also defeated a long-time councillor in Guelph-Eramosa’s mayoral election. David Wolk represented Ward 1 for two terms before going up against White.
In Minto, George Bridge was re-elected after he defeated Terry Fisk by over 200 votes.
The county council will elect a new Warden on Dec. 7 through a secret ballot process.
