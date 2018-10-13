Politics
Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Erin

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the Town of Erin.

Allan Alls is seeking re-election for a second term and will be up against Michael Dehn and Paul Dermott. A fourth candidate was expected to run but Bob Tummonds was disqualified for incomplete paper work.

Candidates

Mayor

Allan Alls (incumbent)
Michael Dehn
Paul Dermott

Councillor (four elected)

Cynthia Anderson-Mancia
Liz Armstrong
John Brennan (incumbent)
Jamie Cheyne
John Gainor
Douglas Hodgson
Mike Robins
Rob Smith (incumbent)

County Councillor – Ward 9

Pierre Brianceau (incumbent)
Jeff Duncan

