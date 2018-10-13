Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Erin

Allan Alls is seeking re-election for a second term and will be up against Michael Dehn and Paul Dermott. A fourth candidate was expected to run but Bob Tummonds was disqualified for incomplete paper work.

Candidates

Mayor

Allan Alls (incumbent)

Michael Dehn

Paul Dermott

Councillor (four elected)

Cynthia Anderson-Mancia

Liz Armstrong

John Brennan (incumbent)

Jamie Cheyne

John Gainor

Douglas Hodgson

Mike Robins

Rob Smith (incumbent)

County Councillor – Ward 9

Pierre Brianceau (incumbent)

Jeff Duncan