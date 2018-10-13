Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Erin
Allan Alls is seeking re-election for a second term and will be up against Michael Dehn and Paul Dermott. A fourth candidate was expected to run but Bob Tummonds was disqualified for incomplete paper work.
Candidates
Mayor
Allan Alls (incumbent)
Michael Dehn
Paul Dermott
Councillor (four elected)
Cynthia Anderson-Mancia
Liz Armstrong
John Brennan (incumbent)
Jamie Cheyne
John Gainor
Douglas Hodgson
Mike Robins
Rob Smith (incumbent)
County Councillor – Ward 9
Pierre Brianceau (incumbent)
Jeff Duncan
