Ontario municipal election 2018: Centre Wellington
After 15 years as councillor, Fred Morris is looking to unseat Kelly Linton as mayor. Linton was first elected as mayor in 2014, beating out former mayor Joanne Ross-Zuj by 2,300 votes.
Candidates
Mayor
Kelly Linton – Incumbent
Fred Morris
Ward 1
Ian MacRae
Don Fisher (incumbent)
Ward 2
Kirk McElwain (incumbent)
Kim Jefferson
Ward 3
Dean Workman (incumbent)
Bruce Lloyd
Ward 4
Vinnie Green
Neil Dunsmore
Paul Whitaker
Ward 5
Stephen Kitras (incumbent)
Kent Allison
Ward 6
Steven VanLeeuwen (acclaimed) (incumbent)
County Council – Ward 4
Ross Chaulk
Jake Bouwman
Penny Renken
Wayne Baker
Allan Hons
Stephen O’Neill
County Council – Ward 5
Mary Lloyd (acclaimed) (incumbent)
County Council – Ward 6
Shawn Watters (incumbent)
Diane Ballantyne
