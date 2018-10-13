Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: Centre Wellington

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for Centre Wellington.

Google Maps
A A

After 15 years as councillor, Fred Morris is looking to unseat Kelly Linton as mayor. Linton was first elected as mayor in 2014, beating out former mayor Joanne Ross-Zuj by 2,300 votes.

Candidates

Mayor

Kelly Linton – Incumbent
Fred Morris

Ward 1

Ian MacRae
Don Fisher (incumbent)

Ward 2

Kirk McElwain (incumbent)
Kim Jefferson

Ward 3

Dean Workman (incumbent)

Story continues below
Bob Foster
Bruce Lloyd

Ward 4

Vinnie Green
Neil Dunsmore
Paul Whitaker

Ward 5

Stephen Kitras (incumbent)
Kent Allison

Ward 6

Steven VanLeeuwen (acclaimed) (incumbent)

County Council – Ward 4

Ross Chaulk
Jake Bouwman
Penny Renken
Wayne Baker
Allan Hons
Stephen O’Neill

County Council – Ward 5

Mary Lloyd (acclaimed) (incumbent)

County Council – Ward 6

Shawn Watters (incumbent)
Diane Ballantyne

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Centre Wellington
Centre Wellington election
Centre Wellington municipal election
Ontario Election
Ontario municipal election
ontario municipal election 2018

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News