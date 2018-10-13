Ontario municipal election 2018: Centre Wellington

After 15 years as councillor, Fred Morris is looking to unseat Kelly Linton as mayor. Linton was first elected as mayor in 2014, beating out former mayor Joanne Ross-Zuj by 2,300 votes.

Candidates

Mayor

Kelly Linton – Incumbent

Fred Morris

Ward 1

Ian MacRae

Don Fisher (incumbent)

Ward 2

Kirk McElwain (incumbent)

Kim Jefferson

Ward 3

Dean Workman (incumbent)





Bob FosterBruce Lloyd

Ward 4

Vinnie Green

Neil Dunsmore

Paul Whitaker

Ward 5

Stephen Kitras (incumbent)

Kent Allison

Ward 6

Steven VanLeeuwen (acclaimed) (incumbent)

County Council – Ward 4

Ross Chaulk

Jake Bouwman

Penny Renken

Wayne Baker

Allan Hons

Stephen O’Neill

County Council – Ward 5

Mary Lloyd (acclaimed) (incumbent)

County Council – Ward 6

Shawn Watters (incumbent)

Diane Ballantyne