Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of Guelph/Eramosa

Chris White is looking to reclaim a mayor’s seat he has held on to since 2003 in Guelph-Eramosa Township. He will be up against two-term councillor for Ward 1 David Wolk.

Candidates

Mayor

Chris White (incumbent)

David Wolk

Ward 1

Carol Easton

Bruce Dickieson

Ward 2

Corey Woods (incumbent)

Jo-Anne Costello

Ward 3

Louise Marshall (incumbent)

Steven Liebig

Ward 4

Mark Bouwmeester (incumbent)

Natalie Jaroszewski

County Council – Ward 7

Don McKay (acclaimed) (incumbent)

County Council – Ward 8

Doug Breen (acclaimed) (incumbent)