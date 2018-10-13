Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of Guelph/Eramosa
A A
Chris White is looking to reclaim a mayor’s seat he has held on to since 2003 in Guelph-Eramosa Township. He will be up against two-term councillor for Ward 1 David Wolk.
Candidates
Mayor
Chris White (incumbent)
David Wolk
Ward 1
Carol Easton
Bruce Dickieson
Ward 2
Corey Woods (incumbent)
Jo-Anne Costello
Ward 3
Louise Marshall (incumbent)
Steven Liebig
Ward 4
Mark Bouwmeester (incumbent)
Natalie Jaroszewski
County Council – Ward 7
Don McKay (acclaimed) (incumbent)
County Council – Ward 8
Doug Breen (acclaimed) (incumbent)
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.