Ontario municipal election 2018: County of Wellington
All seven mayors in Wellington County are seeking re-election, including Guelph-Eramosa Township Mayor Chris White who is after his fourth term. He will be up against councillor David Wolk.
Candidates
Mayor, Township of Puslinch
Dennis Lever (Warden) (incumbent)
James Seeley
Mayor, Township of Mapleton
Neil Driscoll (incumbent)
Gregg Davidson
Mayor, Township of Wellington North
Andy Lennox (incumbent)
Mayor, Township of Centre Wellington
Kelly Linton (incumbent)
Fred Morris
Mayor, Town of Erin
Allan Alls (incumbent)
Michael Dehn
Paul Dermott
Mayor, Township of Guelph/Eramosa
Chris White (incumbent)
David Wolk
Mayor, Town of Minto
George Bridge (incumbent)
Terry Frisk
County Ward 1 – Minto
David Anderson (acclaimed) (incumbent)
County Ward 2 – Mapleton
Earl Campbell (acclaimed)
County Ward 3 – Wellington North
Garry Williamson (incumbent)
Campbell Cork
County Ward 4 – Wellington North / Centre Wellington
Ross Chaulk
Jake Bouwman
Penny Renken
Wayne Baker
Allan Hons
Stephen O’Neill
County Ward 5 – Centre Wellington
Mary Lloyd (acclaimed) (incumbent)
County Ward 6 – Centre Wellington
Shawn Watters (incumbent)
Diane Ballantyne
County Ward 7 – Puslinch / Guelph-Eramosa
Don McKay (acclaimed) (incumbent)
County Ward 8 – Guelph-Eramosa
Doug Breen (acclaimed) (incumbent)
County Ward 9 – Erin
Pierre Brianceau (incumbent)
Jeff Duncan
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.