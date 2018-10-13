Ontario municipal election 2018: County of Wellington

All seven mayors in Wellington County are seeking re-election, including Guelph-Eramosa Township Mayor Chris White who is after his fourth term. He will be up against councillor David Wolk.

Candidates

Mayor, Township of Puslinch

Dennis Lever (Warden) (incumbent)

James Seeley

Mayor, Township of Mapleton

Neil Driscoll (incumbent)

Gregg Davidson

Mayor, Township of Wellington North

Andy Lennox (incumbent)





Raymond Tout

Mayor, Township of Centre Wellington

Kelly Linton (incumbent)

Fred Morris

Mayor, Town of Erin

Allan Alls (incumbent)

Michael Dehn

Paul Dermott

Mayor, Township of Guelph/Eramosa

Chris White (incumbent)

David Wolk

Mayor, Town of Minto

George Bridge (incumbent)

Terry Frisk

County Ward 1 – Minto

David Anderson (acclaimed) (incumbent)

County Ward 2 – Mapleton

Earl Campbell (acclaimed)

County Ward 3 – Wellington North

Garry Williamson (incumbent)

Campbell Cork

County Ward 4 – Wellington North / Centre Wellington

Ross Chaulk

Jake Bouwman

Penny Renken

Wayne Baker

Allan Hons

Stephen O’Neill

County Ward 5 – Centre Wellington

Mary Lloyd (acclaimed) (incumbent)

County Ward 6 – Centre Wellington

Shawn Watters (incumbent)

Diane Ballantyne

County Ward 7 – Puslinch / Guelph-Eramosa

Don McKay (acclaimed) (incumbent)

County Ward 8 – Guelph-Eramosa

Doug Breen (acclaimed) (incumbent)

County Ward 9 – Erin

Pierre Brianceau (incumbent)

Jeff Duncan