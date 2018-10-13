Politics
Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of Puslinch

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the Township of Puslinch.

Mayoral incumbent and current Warden of Wellington County Dennis Lever is running against Guelph firefighter and lifelong Puslinch resident James Seeley. Lever was first elected in 2010 and defeated Brad Whitcombe by 300 votes in 2014.

Candidates

Mayor

Dennis Lever (incumbent)
James Seeley

Council (four elected)

Ken Roth – Incumbent
John Sepulis (incumbent)
Matthew Bulmer (incumbent)
Steve Dorgo
Jessica Goyda

County Council – Ward 7

Don McKay (acclaimed) (incumbent)

Global News