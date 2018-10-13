Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of Puslinch
A A
Mayoral incumbent and current Warden of Wellington County Dennis Lever is running against Guelph firefighter and lifelong Puslinch resident James Seeley. Lever was first elected in 2010 and defeated Brad Whitcombe by 300 votes in 2014.
Candidates
Mayor
Dennis Lever (incumbent)
James Seeley
Council (four elected)
Ken Roth – Incumbent
John Sepulis (incumbent)
Matthew Bulmer (incumbent)
Steve Dorgo
Jessica Goyda
County Council – Ward 7
Don McKay (acclaimed) (incumbent)
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.