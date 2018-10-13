Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of Puslinch

Mayoral incumbent and current Warden of Wellington County Dennis Lever is running against Guelph firefighter and lifelong Puslinch resident James Seeley. Lever was first elected in 2010 and defeated Brad Whitcombe by 300 votes in 2014.

Candidates

Mayor

Dennis Lever (incumbent)

James Seeley

Council (four elected)

Ken Roth – Incumbent

John Sepulis (incumbent)

Matthew Bulmer (incumbent)

Steve Dorgo

Jessica Goyda

County Council – Ward 7

Don McKay (acclaimed) (incumbent)