Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Minto

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the Town of Minto.

Google Maps
A A

George Bridge is looking to serve as Minto’s mayor for a third term, but will have to fend off former deputy mayor Terry Fisk. Current councillor David Turton has been acclaimed to fill Fisk’s former role as deputy mayor.

Candidates

Mayor

George Bridge (incumbent)
Terry Fisk

Deputy Mayor

David Turton (acclaimed)

Council (Five elected)

Jean Anderson (incumbent)
Judy Dirksen (incumbent)
Ron Elliott (incumbent)
Geoff Gunson
Glen Hall
Mark Mackenzie
Scott Marshall

County Council – Ward 1

David Anderson (acclaimed) (incumbent)

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Ontario Election
Ontario municipal election
ontario municipal election 2018
Town of Minto
Town of Minto election

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News