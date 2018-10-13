Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Minto

George Bridge is looking to serve as Minto’s mayor for a third term, but will have to fend off former deputy mayor Terry Fisk. Current councillor David Turton has been acclaimed to fill Fisk’s former role as deputy mayor.

Candidates

Mayor

George Bridge (incumbent)

Terry Fisk

Deputy Mayor

David Turton (acclaimed)

Council (Five elected)

Jean Anderson (incumbent)

Judy Dirksen (incumbent)

Ron Elliott (incumbent)

Geoff Gunson

Glen Hall

Mark Mackenzie

Scott Marshall

County Council – Ward 1

David Anderson (acclaimed) (incumbent)