Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Minto
George Bridge is looking to serve as Minto’s mayor for a third term, but will have to fend off former deputy mayor Terry Fisk. Current councillor David Turton has been acclaimed to fill Fisk’s former role as deputy mayor.
Candidates
Mayor
George Bridge (incumbent)
Terry Fisk
Deputy Mayor
David Turton (acclaimed)
Council (Five elected)
Jean Anderson (incumbent)
Judy Dirksen (incumbent)
Ron Elliott (incumbent)
Geoff Gunson
Glen Hall
Mark Mackenzie
Scott Marshall
County Council – Ward 1
David Anderson (acclaimed) (incumbent)
