Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of Mapleton

Current mayor Neil Driscoll is running against current county councillor Greg Davidson. Driscoll won the 2014 election by over 1,000 votes. It’ll be the only choice for voters as the four council seats and the Ward 2 county council seat have been acclaimed.

Candidates

Mayor

Neil Driscoll (incumbent)

Gregg Davidson

Council (four elected)

Marlene Ottens (acclaimed) (incumbent)

Dennis Craven (acclaimed) (incumbent)

Michael Martin (acclaimed) (incumbent)

Paul Douglas (acclaimed)

County Council – Ward 2

Earl Campbell (acclaimed)