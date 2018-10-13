Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of Mapleton
A A
Current mayor Neil Driscoll is running against current county councillor Greg Davidson. Driscoll won the 2014 election by over 1,000 votes. It’ll be the only choice for voters as the four council seats and the Ward 2 county council seat have been acclaimed.
Candidates
Mayor
Neil Driscoll (incumbent)
Gregg Davidson
Council (four elected)
Marlene Ottens (acclaimed) (incumbent)
Dennis Craven (acclaimed) (incumbent)
Michael Martin (acclaimed) (incumbent)
Paul Douglas (acclaimed)
County Council – Ward 2
Earl Campbell (acclaimed)
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.