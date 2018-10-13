Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of Mapleton

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the Township of Mapleton.

Current mayor Neil Driscoll is running against current county councillor Greg Davidson. Driscoll won the 2014 election by over 1,000 votes. It’ll be the only choice for voters as the four council seats and the Ward 2 county council seat have been acclaimed.

Candidates

Mayor

Neil Driscoll (incumbent)
Gregg Davidson

Council (four elected)

Marlene Ottens (acclaimed) (incumbent)
Dennis Craven (acclaimed) (incumbent)
Michael Martin (acclaimed) (incumbent)
Paul Douglas (acclaimed)

County Council – Ward 2

Earl Campbell (acclaimed)

