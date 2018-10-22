Cam Guthrie
October 22, 2018 10:56 pm

Cam Guthrie re-elected for 2nd term as Guelph mayor

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Cam Guthrie celebrates by playing the drums after being re-elected for a second term as mayor of Guelph.

Matt Carty / CJOY News
Cam Guthrie will be returning to the mayor’s chair in Guelph following a convincing victory Monday night over his only opponent, Aggie Mlynarz.

Guthrie had 66.57 per cent of the total vote, while Mlynarz had 33.43 per cent.

“I promise, just like I did four years ago, to lead this city with passion, dedication and commitment,” Guthrie said in his victory speech.

Voter turnout in Guelph was projected to be about 37 per cent, compared to 43 per cent in 2014.

The incumbent mayor’s “A Stronger, Safer Community” platform included more investments in Guelph police and infrastructure.

He also promised to set aside money to fund the city’s share of a possible expansion for Guelph General Hospital.

Other campaign promises from Guthrie included the elimination of single-use plastics at city-owned facilities and the return of online voting for the 2022 municipal election.

