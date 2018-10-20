30-year-old man dies after ATV accident in Trent Lakes
A 30-year-old man has died after an ATV collision on Boundary Lane near Salmon Lake Road in the Municipality of Trent Lakes on Friday evening, just after 7:00 p.m.
Peterborough County OPP said two males were operating ATVs when the accident happened. Another 34-year-old male was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The OPP said both males were not using proper safety equipment at the time of the collision.
Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.
