30-year-old man dies after ATV accident in Trent Lakes

A 30-year-old man has died after an ATV collision on Boundary Lane near Salmon Lake Road in the Municipality of Trent Lakes on Friday evening, just after 7:00 p.m.

Peterborough County OPP said two males were operating ATVs when the accident happened.  Another 34-year-old male was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The OPP said both males were not using proper safety equipment at the time of the collision.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

 

