30-year-old man dies after ATV accident in Trent Lakes

A 30-year-old man has died after an ATV collision on Boundary Lane near Salmon Lake Road in the Municipality of Trent Lakes on Friday evening, just after 7:00 p.m.

Peterborough County OPP said two males were operating ATVs when the accident happened. Another 34-year-old male was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

READ MORE: Man seriously injured in ATV crash North of Havelock

The OPP said both males were not using proper safety equipment at the time of the collision.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.