Man seriously injured in ATV crash north of Havelock

A man was airlifted to a Toronto hospital following an ATV crash north of the village of Havelock on Saturday night.

Peterborough County OPP responded to the collision on County Road 44 around 10 p.m. Police say the man was travelling on the road when he lost control and rolled the off-road vehicle. The road is about 45 kilometres east of Peterborough.

“The rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision,” stated Const. Joe Ayotte on Monday.

The rider was transported to an area hospital and later airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries.

County Road 44 was closed for several hours as OPP investigated.

“The cause of this collision remains under investigation,” Ayotte said.