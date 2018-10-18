Field of Screams on historic Okanagan farm becomes ‘3 Ring Mayhem’

There have been zombies, aliens and serial killers in past years.

But at the sixth annual Field of Screams, thrill-seekers better watch out for crazed and creepy clowns, broken ride carnage and a haunted opera house.

Not to mention the random sounds of chainsaws chasing you around in the pitch-dark corn field . . .

“If you do try to come through with a large group, there will probably be a chainsaw chasing you and breaking you in different directions,” said O’Keefe Ranch spokesperson Sherrilee Franks.

This year’s theme is ‘3 Ring Mayhem,’ with three corn mazes on a five-acre field just outside of Vernon to explore and get lost in.

A few people have become so lost and panicky, they’ve had to be escorted out, according to Franks.

“I think when you’re scared, you feel like you’ve been lost for an even longer period of time,” Franks said. “It’s not intended for children, but adults will bring their little kids through and it’s normally the adult crying, not the child.”

Upwards of 25,000 people are expected to go through the maze this year, with guests coming from as far away as Vancouver and Calgary.

The production’s creative director is Matt Brown, who has worked alongside ranch CEO Glen Taylor to orchestrate almost 150 volunteer actors and 20 front-of-house staff.

“There’s so much passion that goes into this!” Franks said.

Field of Screams continues Oct. 18th to 20th, 23rd to 27th and 29th and 30th.