More foggy mornings, sunny afternoons ahead in the Okanagan

Clear skies and a ridge of high pressure has allowed temperatures to cool towards and below the freezing mark at night.

When cool air slides in beside warm lakes, the air adjacent to it, which has been made a bit warmer and moister, mixes and creates what’s known as valley fog.

High pressure trapping air near the ground & bringing in a perfect setup for valley fog in the morning. Your fog forecast is coming up on @GlobalOkanagan https://t.co/N6m35R8c9t #Kelowna #Vernon #Penticton #Okanagan pic.twitter.com/2rYl3uJkAO — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) October 17, 2018

This process has taken place throughout the third week of October and will continue into the weekend.

Sunny skies during the day will help warm and dry out the air, causing the fog to dissipate. This is what has helped to clear conditions, bringing in some beautiful fall afternoons with temperatures in the mid-teens.

This trend of morning fog and afternoon sunshine will continue into the weekend, as high pressure remains persistent, keeping skies mostly sunny skies Friday, Saturday and Sunday, so the weather will be perfect for getting out to vote in the election on Saturday.

After starting out the day near the freezing mark each day, temperatures should make it up into double digits by the noon hour most days before soaring into the mid-teens for afternoon highs right through the weekend.

The warm air that this ridge brings into the upper atmosphere creates a stable setup, so you’ll likely notice that haze, smoke and pollution is being trapped closer to the ground.

This will continue into the weekend, with air quality potentially being reduced to a moderate health risk at times. So if you’re experiencing difficulty breathing, you are advised to avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

A weather pattern shift is on the way for the fourth week of October next week, with the upper ridge beginning to break down Monday into Tuesday, which will allow clouds to spill in mid-week.

Long-range models are bringing back a risk of rain by the middle-to-end of the week as daytime highs drop back into lower double digits.

