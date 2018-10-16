Woman struck by concrete at Union Station to launch lawsuit against Metrolinx, City of Toronto

A woman who was struck by a piece of falling concrete at Toronto’s Union Station last week intends to sue the province’s transportation agency Metrolinx and the City of Toronto, her lawyer told Global News.

Toronto police and paramedics were called to the Bay West Teamway passageway just before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday with reports of a woman who was hit in the head by an object.

Lawyer Nainesh Kotak told Global News her client briefly lost consciousness after being struck by the concrete and found herself on the ground attended by security personnel and paramedics.

The woman was transported to St. Michael’s Hospital for treatment and was released later that evening.

Kotak said his client has been traumatized by the event and is unsure about her health going forward.

Personal injury lawyer Mike Smitiuch told Global News on Friday that the incident shouldn’t have happened in the first place.

“When you go into a building, you should be able to assume that it’s safe and, in fact, the owner of a building has a duty to keep it safe,” he said.

“There is no doubt in my mind that Metrolinx, or whoever was actually responsible, is liable.”

The Bay West Teamway passageway was closed for several hours following the incident as crews conducted overnight inspections and repairs.

The area was later deemed safe and was reopened for the Friday morning commute. The cause of the falling concrete is still under investigation.

Metrolinx spokesperson Nitish Bissonauth told Global News on Friday that their engineers will complete another inspection of the surrounding structures in the coming weeks.

Union Station, which has been undergoing a massive renovation project, is owned and operated by the municipality and Metrolinx.

—With a file from Mark Carcasole