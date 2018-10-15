Canada
Dog hit by car, rescued from under TTC bus safely reunited with owner

Toronto Animal Services says Sober the dog has been reunited with its owner.

Toronto Animal Services says a dog that was hit by a car and rescued from under a TTC bus has been safely reunited with its owner.

“We located the owner from a lost report, and are happy to announce that the dog was picked up from our east shelter this morning,” staff said in an update on Twitter Monday afternoon.

“Sober’s family was very worried about him and have been searching for him since he went missing. They want to thank the TTC driver, Toronto police and our staff for getting him the help he needed.”

Toronto police said officers were called after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday after a car hit the dog. The driver of the car stayed to help, but the dog suffered a leg injury and went under a nearby bus.

Officers and animal control staff were able to coax the dog from under the bus.

Officials released pictures of the dog, which wasn’t wearing a collar, in an effort to return the animal home.

Animal services staff reminded residents about the importance of having animals licensed in order to help return lost pets.

