Canada
October 11, 2018 10:00 pm

Woman hit by falling piece of concrete at Toronto’s Union Station, officials say

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

File photo of Union Station in downtown Toronto.

© Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Wire
A A

Officials say a woman has been taken to hospital after she was hit by a falling piece of concrete at Union Station during Thursday’s evening rush hour.

Toronto police and paramedics said they were called to the Bay West Teamway before 5:30 p.m. with reports a pedestrian was struck.

Paramedics took the woman to hospital with unspecified injuries.

In an update released on Twitter Thursday evening, the City of Toronto said the walkway will be closed “until further notice.”

“Safety is central to everything we do, and @Metrolinx and the City of Toronto (@TorontoComms) have sent engineers to the scene to investigate. Updates will be provided as we receive them,” the update said.

Commuters were encouraged to use the Bay East Teamway, the Great Hall, or the York East and York West Teamways to access Union Station.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bay West Teamway
City of Toronto
Metrolinx
Toronto Union Station
Union Station
Union Station walkway

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News