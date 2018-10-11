Woman hit by falling piece of concrete at Toronto’s Union Station, officials say

Officials say a woman has been taken to hospital after she was hit by a falling piece of concrete at Union Station during Thursday’s evening rush hour.

Toronto police and paramedics said they were called to the Bay West Teamway before 5:30 p.m. with reports a pedestrian was struck.

Paramedics took the woman to hospital with unspecified injuries.

Initial indications are a piece of concrete fell from the ceiling. We recognize this is a busy area for commuters and out of an abundance of caution the Bay West Teamway will remain closed until further notice. 2/4 — unionstationTO (@unionstationTO) October 12, 2018

In an update released on Twitter Thursday evening, the City of Toronto said the walkway will be closed “until further notice.”

“Safety is central to everything we do, and @Metrolinx and the City of Toronto (@TorontoComms) have sent engineers to the scene to investigate. Updates will be provided as we receive them,” the update said.

Commuters were encouraged to use the Bay East Teamway, the Great Hall, or the York East and York West Teamways to access Union Station.

