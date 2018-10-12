Union Station passageway deemed safe after woman hit by falling concrete

Officials say an area of Union Station in Toronto, one of the busiest transportation hubs in Canada, has been deemed safe after a woman was struck by falling concrete during Thursday’s evening rush hour.

“After working tirelessly throughout the night, crews have determined the Bay West Teamway at Union Station is safe — and the area is once again open to commuters,” Metrolinx official Matt Llewellyn said in a tweet on Friday.

Toronto police and paramedics said they were called to the Bay West Teamway before 5:30 p.m. with reports a woman was hit in the head by an object.

Toronto EMS said the pedestrian suffered serious injuries but her current condition is unknown.

Llewellyn said the engineers from both Metrolinx and the city of Toronto spent the night inspecting the Teamway and repairs were conducted.

“As is always the case, will continue to monitor the Teamway, and out of an abundance of caution have ordered another thorough inspection in the coming weeks,” Llewellyn said.

“Again, the health and safety of the commuters using Union Station is our top priority and we wish the woman who was injured last night, a full and fast recovery.”

Union Station accommodates roughly 300,000 travellers every day. The station opened in 1927, was designated a national historic site in 1975 and has been undergoing a massive renovation project for close to a decade.

