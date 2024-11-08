Two girls accused in death of homeless Toronto man choose trial by judge alone

Two teen girls charged in an alleged group attack on a homeless man in Toronto have chosen to be tried by a judge alone.
The two are among eight teens accused in the death of 59-year-old Kenneth Lee, who police allege died after he was swarmed and stabbed by a group of girls in December 2022.
The eight girls were all between the ages of 13 and 16 at the time. They were charged with second-degree murder.
Four have since pleaded guilty to lesser charges in the case in Ontario Court – three to manslaughter and one to assault causing bodily harm.
The remaining four are set to stand trial in Superior Court next year, three for second-degree murder and one for manslaughter.
All four facing trial were initially set to have their case decided by a jury, but two girls have now switched to a judge-only trial after the Crown and judge agreed to a request from their lawyers.
The judge-only trial is set to begin in January, while the jury trial is scheduled for May.
Court previously heard the case was split into two trials due to scheduling issues.
