Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Canadian billionaire to face two separate trials on sex assault allegations: lawyer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 8, 2024 3:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach charged in sexual assault investigation'
Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach charged in sexual assault investigation
Frank Stronach, one of Canada’s most prolific billionaires, was charged Friday evening in connection with a sexual assault investigation, with alleged offences dating back decades. Kyle Benning reports. – Jun 8, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is set to face two separate trials on charges of sexual assault.

Stronach’s lawyer confirms the case will be split into two proceedings, one in Toronto and one in York Region, with trial dates still to be determined.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police in Peel Region have charged the 92-year-old tycoon with 18 counts – including sexual assault and indecent assault – related to 13 complainants.

The alleged offences span from 1977 to earlier this year.

Stronach, who was first arrested in June, has denied all allegations against him.

He became one of Canada’s wealthiest people as the founder of auto parts giant Magna.

Related News
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices