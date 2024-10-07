Menu

Canada

Frank Stronach’s sex assault case put over, set to move to Toronto

By Sonja Puzic The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2024 12:22 pm
2 min read
Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach charged in sexual assault investigation
Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach, who faces multiple sex assault charges, has had his case put over to next month as lawyers work to have the matter moved to a court in Toronto.

A Crown attorney told a Brampton, Ont., court on Monday that prosecutors have agreed to transfer the case to Toronto, where most of the offences are alleged to have occurred.

Peel Regional Police have charged Stronach with a total of 18 counts – including sexual assault and indecent assault – after 13 complainants came forward with allegations dating from 1977 to as recently as February of this year.

The 92-year-old magnate, who did not appear in court Monday, has denied all allegations against him and vowed to defend his reputation.

Click to play video: 'Magna founder Frank Stronach files lawsuit against daughter, grandchildren'
Magna founder Frank Stronach files lawsuit against daughter, grandchildren

Stronach was first arrested by Peel police in early June and the latest charges against him were filed late last month.

His next scheduled court appearance in Brampton is set for Nov. 4 and is expected to confirm the transfer of the case to the Toronto court system.

Stronach became one of Canada’s wealthiest people by creating auto parts giant Magna in his garage in 1957. He also founded The Stronach Group, a company that specializes in horse racing, and founded Stronach International in 2018, a company focusing on organic foods and “micro-electric mobility.”

Stronach resigned as Magna’s chairman in 2011 and founded his own political party in his native Austria the following year.

Magna International Inc. said last week that it had launched a targeted review of its historical records in response to the criminal charges against Stronach.

Magna spokeswoman Tracy Fuerst said if any relevant information is found, the company — which is not facing any criminal or civil allegations — will follow a strict protocol to respect the legal rights of all and co-operate with authorities.

The internal document review has so far discovered one settlement involving a historical harassment allegation against Stronach and Magna Entertainment Corp. that had already been reported.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

